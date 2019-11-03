ElSalvador-Venezuela-diplomacy

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

El Salvador expels Venezuelan diplomats

San Salvador, Nov 3, 2019 (AFP) - El Salvador has ordered Venezuela's diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours, in line with President Nayib Bukele's position that the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro is illegitimate.

More than 50 countries have switched their recognition to national assembly speaker Juan Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate acting president.

Before his election in June, Bukele said he would maintain a "distant" relationship ...