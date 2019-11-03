MH-IRRIGATION SCAM-FIR - Nod for FIRs in irrigation scam pending with WRD official: ACB

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Nagpur, Nov 3 (PTI) The ACB's seven proposals for filing FIRs against senior government officials in connection with an alleged multi-crore irrigation scam in Maharashtra are lying pending with principal secretary of the state water resources department (WRD), an official has said.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) needs an approval of the water resources department's principal secretary for filing FIR against officials of the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC) under the Prevention of C ...