SriLanka-politics-election-censorship

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Sri Lanka election chief censors state TV ahead of polls

Colombo, Nov 3, 2019 (AFP) - Sri Lanka's election commission said it would censor a state-owned TV station in an unprecedented move after accusing the network of bias against the former president's brother, who is standing in upcoming polls.

The surprise move came after the Independent Television Network (ITN) aired a programme alleging loyalists to the previous regime had thwarted a corruption probe into strongman ex-president Mahinda Raj ...