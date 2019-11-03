The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

SriLanka-politics-election-censorship

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Sri Lanka election chief censors state TV ahead of polls
Colombo, Nov 3, 2019 (AFP) - Sri Lanka's election commission said it would censor a state-owned TV station in an unprecedented move after accusing the network of bias against the former president's brother, who is standing in upcoming polls.
The surprise move came after the Independent Television Network (ITN) aired a programme alleging loyalists to the previous regime had thwarted a corruption probe into strongman ex-president Mahinda Raj ...

 

