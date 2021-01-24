Ski-world-men-AUT lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Feuz at the double with second Kitzbuehel downhill win

ATTENTION - ADDS details ///

Kitzbühel, Austria, Jan 24, 2021 (AFP) - Swiss racer Beat Feuz confirmed his impressive form by speeding to a back-to-back victory in the second World Cup downhill in Kitzbuehel on Sunday.

Feuz, who also won Friday's crash-marred downhill after four second places in the Austrian resort, clocked 1min 55.29sec on the 3.3km-long Streif course on the Hahnenkamm mountain.

The squat 33-year-old, who won two ...