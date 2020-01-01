Storm Hanna grows into hurricane as it heads toward Texas

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

HOUSTON, July 25 (Reuters) - Storm Hanna on Saturday became

the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season and was expected

to strengthen further before making landfall on the Texas coast

in the afternoon or early evening, forecasters said.

Hanna was about 90 miles (145 km) east-northeast of Port

Mansfield, Texas, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles

per hour, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

"Additional strengthening is forecast before Hanna makes< ...