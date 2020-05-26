cricket-SRI-Madushanka

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Sri Lanka suspends player after heroin arrest

=(File Picture)=

Colombo, May 26, 2020 (AFP) - Sri Lanka's cricket board Tuesday suspended pace bowler Shehan Madushanka from all forms of the game, two days after he was arrested allegedly in possession of heroin.

The right-arm bowler was stopped while driving with another person in a car on Sunday and found to have two grams of the drug, police said.

He took a hat-trick against Bangladesh on his one-day international debut in January 20 ...