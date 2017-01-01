Service sector underpins China's growth in 2018: economists

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's service sector, especially internet-based businesses, will continue to outperform other sectors in 2018, supporting China's growth, according to analysts.

Tang Jianwei, an analyst with the Bank of Communications, predicted that the growth pace of the service sector will exceed the industrial sector, with the digital economy thriving.

"China's supply-side structural reform will lead to upgrades within industries, bringing improvement in efficiency and quality ...