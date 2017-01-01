BC-US--Obit-Dorothy Malo, 0140

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Oscar winner Dorothy Malone, mom on 'Peyton Place,' has died<

Eds: Adds details, background, photos. Vanderstraaten and Maloney, her son, are correct. With AP Photos.<

By TERRY WALLACE<

Associated Press<

DALLAS (AP) - Actress Dorothy Malone, who won hearts of 1960s television viewers as the long-suffering mother in the nighttime soap "Peyton Place," has died at age 93.

Her daughter Mimi Vanderstraaten says Malone died Friday from natural causes in her hometown of Dallas. Vander ...