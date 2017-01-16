The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Thirteen shacks destroyed in Walvis Bay fire

Written by Paulus Shiku on 16 January 2017

WALVIS BAY, 16 JAN (NAMPA) - A shack fire in Walvis Bay’s Kuisebmond on Saturday left eight children without school uniforms and books.
The blaze destroyed 13 structures erected behind a house next to the town mayor’s house.
About 30 people were affected by the fire.
They suspect an intoxicated neighbour was cooking and left a pot unattended on a stove, which might have caused the fire.
“I don’t know what to do because I do not have money to buy new uniforms,” Riana Awases, 31, told Nampa at the scene on Su ...

Oshikango shall not recover:Shilimela

Written by Mathias Nanghanda on 16 January 2017

ONGWEDIVA, 15 JAN (NAMPA) – Northern business tycoon, Banda Shilimela said the once booming trade at Oshikango will never return unless war breaks out in Angola again.
Shilimela said this whilst giving a lecture to hundreds of business personalities at Ongwediva in the Oshana Region on Saturday.
He said the northern border town of Oshikango benefited economically during the Angolan civil war from 1975 to 2002.
Oshikango is a suburb in Helao Nafidi town of the Ohangwena Region.
“Oshikango will remain like a ...

News

Business

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Sport


Latest Photos


NAMPA

NAMPA


× BLOUKRANS, 15 January 2017 - A group of learners from the Bloukrans Primary School washing their hands after having their lunch at the school's hostel. (Photo by: Ndeshimona Iileka) NAMPA

NAMPA / Xinhua

NAMPA / Xinhua


× (170116) -- LONDON, Jan. 16, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Ding Junhui of China competes during the first round match with Kyren Wilson of England at Snooker Masters 2017 at the Alexandra Palace in London, Britain on Jan. 15, 2017. Ding Junhui won 6-3.(Xinhua/Han Yan)

NAMPA / Xinhua

NAMPA / Xinhua


× (170116) -- HONG KONG, Jan. 16, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Guests attend the 10th Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 16, 2017. The forum, with the theme of "Asia: Driving Change, Innovation and Connectivity", kicked off on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)(mcg)

NAMPA

NAMPA


× WINDHOEK, 14 January 2017 - A covered body of a pedestrian that was hit by a speeding motorbike along the independence Avenue on Saturday morning. (Photo: Petrus Muronga) NAMPA

NAMPA

NAMPA


× WINDHOEK, 16 January 2017 - The Head of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol)'s Training and Development Directorate, Commissioner Monaliza Molebugi speaks during the opening of the Nampol training courses at Patrick Israel Iyambo Police College. (Photo by: Joseph Nekaya) NAMPA

NAMPA

NAMPA


× MALTAHOHE, 13 January 2017 - Daweb Constituency Councillor Hercules Jantze pictured after receiving a petition from demonstrators in Maltahohe. (Photo by: Rhonie ||Garoëb) NAMPA

NAMPA / Xinhua

NAMPA / Xinhua


× (170116) -- BEIJING, Jan. 16, 2017 (Xinhua) -- China's boxer Zou Shiming is awarded the Best Non-Olympic Athlete of the Year during the ceremony of 2016 CCTV Sports Personality of the Year in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 15, 2017. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

NAMPA

NAMPA


× WALVIS BAY, 13 January 2013 - One of the six new trains bought by TransNamib from Brazil. (Photo by: Paulus Kiiyala Shiku) NAMPA
Email page

Connect with Us