KEETMANSHOOP, 04 February 2017 – Former Deputy Minister of Land Reform Bernadus Swartbooi (L) is greeted by Ovaherero Traditional Authority chiefs Vipuira Kapuuo (C) and Betuel Tjiundje (R) at a mass meeting held for landless Namibians in Keetmanshoop. (Photo by: Patience Smith) NAMPA
(170205) -- LUOYANG, Feb. 5, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Visitors view colored lanterns at a New Year lantern fair in Wangcheng Park in Luoyang City, central China' Henan Province, Feb. 4, 2017. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng) (ry)
OMHEDI, 03 February 2017 - Participants in the Mandume Fudu Marathon held in the commemoration of King Mandume yaNdemufayo of Ovakwanyama. (Photo by Mathias Nanghanda) NAMPA
FILE - This Jan. 29, 2017 file photo shows Taraji P. Henson arriving at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. For Henson, being at the Super Bowl is sentimental. The Oscar-nominated actress recalls watching football games on Sunday with her late father, and said Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 she wished she could have brought him to the big game. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
(170205) -- BAOXING, Feb. 5, 2017 (Xinhua) -- People of Tibetan ethnic group sing during the Shangjiu Festival in Qiaoqi Tibet Autonomous Township of Baoxing County in Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 5, 2017. The Shangjiu Festival, a traditional festival of Tibetan people, is celebrated on the ninth day of the first lunar month to pray for a good harvest. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing) (lfj)
New England Patriots' LeGarrette Blount runs against Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Demonstrators march to the Federal Building in protest against US President Donald Trump's executive order fast-tracking the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, in Los Angeles, California on February 5, 2017.
Trump has revived two pipeline projects blocked by his predecessor on environmental grounds, signaling his determination to undo Barack Obama's legacy. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON