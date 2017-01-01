Latest Photos
WINDHOEK, 29 December 2016 - Jinrong Huang, 31, (R) and Tao Huizhong, 46, who appeared on charges of money laundering, fraud and tax evasion. (Photo by: Francois Lottering) NAMPA
(170101) -- ISTANBUL, Jan. 1, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Ambulances and police vehicles are seen near the site of a terror attack at a night club in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 1, 2017. Thirty five people were killed and 40 others wounded in a terror attack on a popular night club in Istanbul early Sunday morning, Istanbul's governor said. (Xinhua/He Canling) (djj)
Turkish police officers block the road leading to the scene of an attack in Istanbul, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding tens of others in what the province's governor described as a terror attack. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
NEW YORK - JANUARY 01: A woman rolls around in confetti on New Year's eve in Times Square in New York City just after midnight on January 01, 2017. Yana Paskova/Getty Images/AFP
== FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
GOBABIS,29 December 2016 - Elderly people, people with disabilities and other vulnerable people eat lunch after receiving Christmas hampers at the Epako Sida Soces Rondawels in Gobabis(Photo: contributed) NAMPA
Pope Francis arrives to celebrate a new year's Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Landmark buildings are seen during a heavily polluted day in Beijing, China, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. CHINA OUT.
Pope Francis leads a mass at St Peter's basilica on January 1st, 2017 at the Vatican. / AFP PHOTO / TIZIANA FABI