OKANDJENGEDI, 13 January 2017 - Swapo-Party Youth League (SPYL) members Sam Shipiki (left), Immanuel Aaron (middle) and Pendapala Nakathingo (right) disputing CAT's decision to investigate Swapo leaders on liberation struggle events. (Photo by: Isabel Bento) NAMPA
Britain Soccer Football - Stoke City v Everton - Premier League - bet365 Stadium - 1/2/17 Stoke City manager Mark Hughes Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.
(170201) -- JAKARTA, Feb. 1, 2017 (Xinhua) -- A model presents a creation by Indonesian designer Artina on the first day of Indonesia Fashion Week 2017 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 1, 2017. Indonesia Fashion Week 2017 is held from Feb. 1 to 5. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)(dtf)
A man sleeps on a chair as he waits for the start of a military parade to begin at Fort Tiuna in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The government called for the parade commemorating the late Gen. Ezequiel Zamora (1817-1860). (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
WINDHOEK, 31 January 2017- Leander Borg from Windhoek Pedal Power and Head of Marketing and Communications at Nedbank Namibia Limited, Gernot de Klerk seen at the media launch for Nedbank Cycle Challenge in the capital on Tuesday. (Photo by Maqonda Ndlovu) NAMPA.
Stoke City's Ibrahim Afellay, left, and Everton's Ramiro Funes Mori battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke and Everton at the bet365 Stadium, in Stoke, England, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (David Davies/PA via AP)
(170201) -- KOLKATA, Feb. 1, 2017 (Xinhua) -- People wait to cross a railway track as a train passes at a railway station in Kolkata, capital of eastern Indian state West Bengal, Feb. 1, 2017. Presenting the General Budget in Parliament, along with the Railway Budget for the first time, Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley pegged the fiscal deficit for 2017-18 at 3.2 per cent, and announced allocation of funds to bring more irrigation, roads, power and sanitation to villages. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal) (sxk)
(170201) -- NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Soprano Sumi Jo (front) performs during the sixth Chinese New Year concert by New York Philharmonic Orchestra at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, Jan. 31, 2017. The Chinese New Year concert by New York Philharmonic Orchestra was held here on Tuesday to celebrate the Year of Rooster. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)(gj)