WINDHOEK, 09 JAN (NAMPA) – The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Monday issued a warning for the media to refrain from publishing false information. The warning follows reports published in December last year of N.dollars 3.5 billion cash found stashed in a container in Ondangwa. NamPol Spokesperson, Warrant Officer Immanuel Lazarus told Nampa in an interview on Monday that according to police investigations, there was no cash stashed in a container. “The media just published false information to the public ...

Written by Simon Endjala on 09 January 2017

WINDHOEK, 09 JAN (NAMPA) – The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) is investigating 29 more people in connection with the alleged fraud, money laundering and tax evasion of N.dollars 3.5 billion, allegedly syphoned out of Namibia through a customs clearing business.

Third suspect and Namibian businessman, Laurentius Julius, 47, is accused with two Chinese nationals, Tao Huizong, 46, and his 31-year-old countryman Jinrong Huang.

They might soon be joined by even more suspects, said NamPol Chief Inspector, John Mu ...