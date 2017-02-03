The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

'Struggle kids' grab land illegally

Written by Petrus Muronga on 03 February 2017

WINDHOEK, 03 FEB (NAMPA) – Children of the Liberation Struggle have started demarcating plots for themselves on the Ndilimani farm in the Brakwater area north of Windhoek.
The group, which consists of about 400 people, started clearing parts of the land, which belongs to the Swapo party, on Friday morning.
They plan to erect shacks to live in and set up gardens from where they can grow vegetables to survive on.
Many of them said their pleas for permanent employment from Government has not been heard, and th ...

Lidker fired as Ondonga senior councillor

Written by Mathias Nanghanda on 03 February 2017

ONGWEDIVA, 03 FEB (NAMPA) – King Immanuel Kauluma Elifas of Ondonga last month dismissed one of his chiefs of the Uukwanambwa traditional district for allegedly contravening norms of the Ondonga Traditional Authority (OTA).
Wilbard Lidker became the second senior OTA councillor to be sacked by Kauluma in recent years, following the dismissal of Chief of Oniimwandi district, Boas Mweendeleli on similar accusations a few years ago.
Lidker was fired for allegedly attempting to set the bedroom of his ex-girlfri ...

