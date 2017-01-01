The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Man drowns at Rundu Beach

Written by Sawi Hausiku on 01 January 2017

RUNDU, 01 JAN (NAMPA) – The Namibian Police at Rundu are searching for the body of a 31-year-old man who drowned at 'Rundu Beach' here on Friday after he was thrown into the river by two men.
Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Kavango East Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Willie Bampton told Nampa on Sunday the deceased has been identified as Joseph Tjiwawa.
It is alleged that two men grabbed the heavily intoxicated Tjiwawa and tossed him into the river for unknown reasons.
Both s ...

Another Farm Luhl Karib gas explosion victim dies

Written by Lydia Pitiri on 31 December 2016

WINDHOEK, 31 DEC (NAMPA) - One of the five survivors of the gas explosion in October at a farm in Dordabis died on Monday, bringing the number of victims killed in the fire to 11.
Speaking to the media on Friday, Regional Councillor for Windhoek Rural Constituency, Penina Ita said Jujina !Nau /Gaweses, who turned 14-years on 19 December, succumbed to her injuries at the Windhoek Central Hospital.
“Mourning one family member remains painful... this tragedy robbed us of so many young lives and the suffering ...

News

Business

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Sport


Latest Photos


NAMPA

NAMPA


× WINDHOEK, 29 December 2016 - Jinrong Huang, 31, (R) and Tao Huizhong, 46, who appeared on charges of money laundering, fraud and tax evasion. (Photo by: Francois Lottering) NAMPA

NAMPA / Xinhua

NAMPA / Xinhua


× (170101) -- ISTANBUL, Jan. 1, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Ambulances and police vehicles are seen near the site of a terror attack at a night club in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 1, 2017. Thirty five people were killed and 40 others wounded in a terror attack on a popular night club in Istanbul early Sunday morning, Istanbul's governor said. (Xinhua/He Canling) (djj)

NAMPA / Associated Press

NAMPA / Associated Press


× Turkish police officers block the road leading to the scene of an attack in Istanbul, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding tens of others in what the province's governor described as a terror attack. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

NAMPA / AFP

NAMPA / AFP


× NEW YORK - JANUARY 01: A woman rolls around in confetti on New Year's eve in Times Square in New York City just after midnight on January 01, 2017. Yana Paskova/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

NAMPA

NAMPA


× GOBABIS,29 December 2016 - Elderly people, people with disabilities and other vulnerable people eat lunch after receiving Christmas hampers at the Epako Sida Soces Rondawels in Gobabis(Photo: contributed) NAMPA

NAMPA / Associated Press

NAMPA / Associated Press


× Pope Francis arrives to celebrate a new year's Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

NAMPA / Reuters

NAMPA / Reuters


× Landmark buildings are seen during a heavily polluted day in Beijing, China, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. CHINA OUT.

NAMPA / AFP

NAMPA / AFP


× Pope Francis leads a mass at St Peter's basilica on January 1st, 2017 at the Vatican. / AFP PHOTO / TIZIANA FABI
Email page

Connect with Us