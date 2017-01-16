Written by Paulus Shiku on 16 January 2017

WALVIS BAY, 16 JAN (NAMPA) - A shack fire in Walvis Bay’s Kuisebmond on Saturday left eight children without school uniforms and books.

The blaze destroyed 13 structures erected behind a house next to the town mayor’s house.

About 30 people were affected by the fire.

They suspect an intoxicated neighbour was cooking and left a pot unattended on a stove, which might have caused the fire.

“I don’t know what to do because I do not have money to buy new uniforms,” Riana Awases, 31, told Nampa at the scene on Su ...