WINDHOEK, 21 JAN (NAMPA) - A total of 355 pedestrian-related road traffic accidents were recorded in the period 2013 to 2015 in the Khomas Region alone, a 2016 Road Safety Audit shows. The Audit states that accidents occurred along Windhoek’s Monte Christo road (129), Independence Avenue (97) and Mandume Ndemufayo (45). Other dangerous roads were Matshithsi (44) and Ongava streets (40). A media statement availed to Nampa by MVA, says these are not the only streets that recorded pedestrian related road traf ...

Written by Etuna Shikalepo on 20 January 2017

By Etuna Shikalepo

WINDHOEK, 20 JAN (NAMPA) – Namibia has a stockpile of about 62,9 tonnes of legal and illegal ivory with a collective value of some N.dollars 341,2 million that could possibly be up for trade.

In an interview with Nampa on Tuesday, Minister of Environment and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta said this includes 26,05 tonnes of legal ivory retrieved when animals died naturally, were put down for being problematic or in trophy hunting.

The remaining 36,85 tonnes of illegal ivory were confiscated in al ...