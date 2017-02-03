Written by Petrus Muronga on 03 February 2017

WINDHOEK, 03 FEB (NAMPA) – Children of the Liberation Struggle have started demarcating plots for themselves on the Ndilimani farm in the Brakwater area north of Windhoek.

The group, which consists of about 400 people, started clearing parts of the land, which belongs to the Swapo party, on Friday morning.

They plan to erect shacks to live in and set up gardens from where they can grow vegetables to survive on.

Many of them said their pleas for permanent employment from Government has not been heard, and th ...