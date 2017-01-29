Latest Photos
NAMPA
NAMPA
×
WINDHOEK, 27 January 2017 - President Hage Geingob (right) bidding farewell to diplomats accredited to Namibia who saw him off at the Hosea Kutako International Airport, before he departed for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the African Union (AU) Heads of State Summit. (Photo by: Joseph Nekaya) NAMPA
NAMPA / Xinhua
NAMPA / Xinhua
×
(170130) -- KOTA KINABALU (MALAYSIA), Jan. 30, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tourists who have been rescued after their boat sank off Malaysia's Sabah state arrive in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, on Jan. 30, 2017. (Xinhua/Xue Fei)
NAMPA / AFP
NAMPA / AFP
×
Protestors crowd the sidewalks at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport to denounce US President Donald Trump's executive order, which restricts refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries in Atlanta, Georgia on January 29, 2017
/ AFP PHOTO / TAMI CHAPPELL
NAMPA / AFP
NAMPA / AFP
×
Actors William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman arrive for the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Exposition Center on January 29, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN
NAMPA
NAMPA
×
WINDHOEK, 29 January 2017- Cyclists that took part in the 2017 Windhoek Pedal Power Series seen in action on Sunday. (Photo by: Maqonda Ndlovu) NAMPA
NAMPA
NAMPA
×
WINDHOEK, 26 January 2017 - Minister of Finance Calle Schlettwein. (Photo by: Joseph Nekaya) NAMPA
NAMPA / Reuters
NAMPA / Reuters
×
Two Siamogale melilutra individuals, one feeding on a fresh water clam, are pictured in this artist illustration handout image obtained by Reuters January 23, 2017. Scientists have unearthed fossils of an intriguingly large otter as big as a wolf that frolicked in rivers and lakes in a lush, warm and humid wetlands region in southwestern China about 6.2 million years ago. Mauricio AntÃ³n/Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY
NAMPA
NAMPA
×
WINDHOEK, 26 January 2017 - Chairman of Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) Board of Trustees, Goms Menette (L), GIPF Chief Executive Officer (CEO), David Nuyoma (M), General Manager for Human Resources and Administration, Ernest Liswaniso (R) cutting the ribbon to mark the opening of the GIPF B1 City Satellite Office Launch. (Photo by: Tina Haulyondjamba) NAMPA