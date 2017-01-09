The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

No N.dollars 3.5 billion cash say NamPol

Written by Linea Dishena on 09 January 2017

WINDHOEK, 09 JAN (NAMPA) – The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Monday issued a warning for the media to refrain from publishing false information.
The warning follows reports published in December last year of N.dollars 3.5 billion cash found stashed in a container in Ondangwa.
NamPol Spokesperson, Warrant Officer Immanuel Lazarus told Nampa in an interview on Monday that according to police investigations, there was no cash stashed in a container.
“The media just published false information to the public ...

More arrests soon in billion-dollar fraud scandal

Written by Simon Endjala on 09 January 2017

WINDHOEK, 09 JAN (NAMPA) – The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) is investigating 29 more people in connection with the alleged fraud, money laundering and tax evasion of N.dollars 3.5 billion, allegedly syphoned out of Namibia through a customs clearing business.
Third suspect and Namibian businessman, Laurentius Julius, 47, is accused with two Chinese nationals, Tao Huizong, 46, and his 31-year-old countryman Jinrong Huang.
They might soon be joined by even more suspects, said NamPol Chief Inspector, John Mu ...

NAMPA

NAMPA


WINDHOEK, 06 January 2017 - Motor-ehicle Accident (MVA) Fund's Social Media Officer Hilia Shimbuli (R)hands over a baby car seat to Jessica Reynecke for her daughter Jesri Reynecke to use. (Photo by: Joseph Nekaya)

NAMPA

NAMPA


WINDHOEK, 03 January 2017 - Despite good rain in and around Windhoek the Avis Dam still shows no sign of any inflow. (Photo by: Ndehismona Ileka)

NAMPA / Reuters

NAMPA / Reuters


Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto gestures as he announces a plan to strengthen the economics for families in Mexico City, Mexico January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

NAMPA / AFP

NAMPA / AFP


Newly elected Miss France 2017 Alicia Aylies (C), is welcomed by the crowd and French Guyana Territorial Collectivity President, Rodolphe Alexandre (L), at the hotel of the Territorial Collectivity in Cayenne on the French department of Guiana (Guyane) on January 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / jody amiet

NAMPA

NAMPA


WINDHOEK, 07 January 2017 - High jump athlete Conradt Blaauw in full flight. (Photo by: Ndeshimona Ileka)

NAMPA / Reuters

NAMPA / Reuters


Ian Simmons, VP, Business Development, R&D for Magna International Inc., speaks during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NAMPA / Reuters

NAMPA / Reuters


The Venezuelan national flag is seen atop the building housing the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

NAMPA / Xinhua

NAMPA / Xinhua


(170109) -- ZHAOSU, Jan. 9, 2017 (Xinhua) -- A herdsman drives a tractor carrying forage in Zhaosu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2017. Horse breeding has become a pillar industry of Zhaosu in recent years. The county had 110,000 horses and built three breeding bases of Ili horses. (Xinhua/Wei Hai)(mcg)
