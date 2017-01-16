Latest Photos
BLOUKRANS, 15 January 2017 - A group of learners from the Bloukrans Primary School washing their hands after having their lunch at the school's hostel. (Photo by: Ndeshimona Iileka) NAMPA
(170116) -- LONDON, Jan. 16, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Ding Junhui of China competes during the first round match with Kyren Wilson of England at Snooker Masters 2017 at the Alexandra Palace in London, Britain on Jan. 15, 2017. Ding Junhui won 6-3.(Xinhua/Han Yan)
(170116) -- HONG KONG, Jan. 16, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Guests attend the 10th Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 16, 2017. The forum, with the theme of "Asia: Driving Change, Innovation and Connectivity", kicked off on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)(mcg)
WINDHOEK, 14 January 2017 - A covered body of a pedestrian that was hit by a speeding motorbike along the independence Avenue on Saturday morning. (Photo: Petrus Muronga) NAMPA
WINDHOEK, 16 January 2017 - The Head of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol)'s Training and Development Directorate, Commissioner Monaliza Molebugi speaks during the opening of the Nampol training courses at Patrick Israel Iyambo Police College. (Photo by: Joseph Nekaya) NAMPA
MALTAHOHE, 13 January 2017 - Daweb Constituency Councillor Hercules Jantze pictured after receiving a petition from demonstrators in Maltahohe. (Photo by: Rhonie ||Garoëb) NAMPA
(170116) -- BEIJING, Jan. 16, 2017 (Xinhua) -- China's boxer Zou Shiming is awarded the Best Non-Olympic Athlete of the Year during the ceremony of 2016 CCTV Sports Personality of the Year in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 15, 2017. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)
WALVIS BAY, 13 January 2013 - One of the six new trains bought by TransNamib from Brazil. (Photo by: Paulus Kiiyala Shiku) NAMPA