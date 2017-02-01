Written by Simon Endjala on 01 February 2017

WINDHOEK, 01 FEB (NAMPA) - A man found guilty of stabbing to death his ex-girlfriend at Okombahe in Erongo Region four years ago, was on Wednesday sent to jail for 38 years.

The 31-year-old Trougoth Nanub was punished after he was found responsible for the death of his ex-girlfriend, Cheroline Dausas, in a judgement handed down by High Court Judge Alfred Siboleka on 12 January 2017.

Dausas, 25, died after Nanub stabbed her with a knife in the Omaruru District on 09 October 2012.

“The State has presented cre ...