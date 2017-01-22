Latest Photos
Groot Aub, 03 January 2017 - Sofia Swartz (73), an amputee (right) who lost both her legs due to cancer during her childhood, struggles dialy to get around. Accompanied by her brother Dawid Swartz (L), she shares her story on how being a person with a disability makes life hard. (Photo by: Isabel Bento)
Jan 21, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) shoots over Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Ashley Wagner performs during the ladies free skate competition at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Thousands attend the Women's March on Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, joining other movements across the country to stands up for women's rights. The masses marched from the Texas Capitol through the streets of downtown, returning to the Capitol grounds for speeches and entertainment. (Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
WINDHOEK, 11 January 2017 - Friends pictured during a game of catch at Parliament Gardens which will close to the public. (Photo: Contributed)
Co-creator Misha Green poses for a portrait to promote the series, "Underground", at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 22/1/17 Venus Williams of the U.S. puts an ice towel on her face during her Women's singles fourth round match against Germany's Mona Barthel. REUTERS/Jason Reed TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Mariah Bell performs during the ladies free skate competition at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)