The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Inequality fuelling corruption: Noa

Written by Maggy Thomas on 26 January 2017

WINDHOEK, 26 JAN (NAMPA) - Namibia remains among the least corrupt countries in the world, Anti-Corruption Commission Director, Paulus Noa has said.
According to the 2016 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) by Transparency International released on Tuesday, Namibia is ranked 53rd out of 176 countries with a score of 52 points.
The country scored 53 points in 2015.
On the African continent, Namibia is the fifth-least corrupt, while it is ranked third least corrupt in the Southern African Deve ...

Discoloured water fit for human consumption: CoW

Written by Petrus Muronga on 26 January 2017

WINDHOEK, 26 JAN (NAMPA) – The City of Windhoek (CoW) has assured residents that the city’s water is fit for human consumption, despite it being discoloured of late.
CoW Public Relations Officer, Lydia Amutenya in a media statement on Wednesday said despite the change in the water colour, the water is fit for human consumption and poses no health risks.
“We wish to reassure all consumers that all water distributed is of an excellent quality and perfectly safe for human consumption,” she said.
The statement ...

