WINDHOEK, 06 January 2017 - Motor-ehicle Accident (MVA) Fund's Social Media Officer Hilia Shimbuli (R)hands over a baby car seat to Jessica Reynecke for her daughter Jesri Reynecke to use. (Photo by: Joseph Nekaya) NAMPA
WINDHOEK, 03 January 2017 - Despite good rain in and around Windhoek the Avis Dam still shows no sign of any inflow. (Photo by: Ndehismona Ileka) NAMPA
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto gestures as he announces a plan to strengthen the economics for families in Mexico City, Mexico January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Newly elected Miss France 2017 Alicia Aylies (C), is welcomed by the crowd and French Guyana Territorial Collectivity President, Rodolphe Alexandre (L), at the hotel of the Territorial Collectivity in Cayenne on the French department of Guiana (Guyane) on January 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / jody amiet
WINDHOEK, 07 January 2017 - High jump athlete Conradt Blaauw in full flight. (Photo by: Ndeshimona Ileka) NAMPA
REFILE - CORRECTING NAME OF COMPANY IN CAPTION TO MAGNA - Ian Simmons, VP, Business Development, R&D for Magna International Inc., speaks during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Venezuelan national flag is seen atop the building housing the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
(170109) -- ZHAOSU, Jan. 9, 2017 (Xinhua) -- A herdsman drives a tractor carrying forage in Zhaosu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2017. Horse breeding has become a pillar industry of Zhaosu in recent years. The county had 110,000 horses and built three breeding bases of Ili horses. (Xinhua/Wei Hai)(mcg)