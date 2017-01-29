WINDHOEK, 29 JAN (NAMPA) – Team Kia cyclist Drikus Coetzee on Sunday won the second race of the 2017 Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power (WPP) Road Cycle Series. Coetzee won the 98 kilometre (km) race ahead of Fiffy Kashululu, who rides for team Namibia Cleaning Chemical Solutions (NCCS) and Adriaan Maartens for team Get Graphics. The race, which is the second of the series, took place along the Brakwater service road at Karen Park, after the Elisenheim bridge turn-off. The WPP Road Cycle series consist of six ra ...

Written by Petrus Muronga on 29 January 2017

WINDHOEK, 29 JAN (NAMPA) – Namibia has acceded to the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), making it the 36th African Union (AU) member state to do so.

President Hage Geingob signed the accession Memorandum of Understanding on Saturday.

Speaking at the APRM forum for Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Saturday, Geingob said the mechanism will play a pivotal role in enabling Africa to achieve its aspirations and the developmental goals of Agenda 2063, which aims for a global strategy ...