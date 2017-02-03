Latest Photos
NAMPA
NAMPA
×
WINDHOEK, 01 February 2017 - US Ambassador to Namibia, Thomas Daughton speaks at the opening of the Eastern and Southern Africa Regional Consultation on HIV Prevention and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights for Adolescent Girls and Young Women. (Photo by: Joseph Nekaya) NAMPA
NAMPA / Reuters
NAMPA / Reuters
×
Feb 3, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) is fouled by Chicago Bulls forward Paul Zipser (16) during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NAMPA / Xinhua
NAMPA / Xinhua
×
(170204) -- NUREMBERG, Feb. 4, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on Feb. 3, 2017 shows toys displayed on the exhibition Spielwarenmesse, a leading international fair for toys, hobbies and leisure in Nuremberg, Germany. The trade fair, which creates a comprehensive communication and ordering platform for manufacturers and buyers from all over the world, is held from Feb.1 to Feb. 6. (Xinhua/Luo Huanhuan) (yy)
NAMPA / Xinhua
NAMPA / Xinhua
×
(170204) -- JAKARTA, Feb. 4, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Models present creations by designer Harry Ibrahim on the third day of the Indonesia Fashion Week 2017 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 3, 2017. The Indonesia Fashion Week 2017 is held from Feb. 1 to 5. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.) (gj)
NAMPA
NAMPA
×
OMARURU, 02 February 2017 - One of the houses damaged in a storm on Wednesday. (Photo by: Dirck Kuzatjike) NAMPA
NAMPA / Reuters
NAMPA / Reuters
×
Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada (L) bows next to U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis as they attend a joint news conference after their meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
NAMPA / Xinhua
NAMPA / Xinhua
×
(170204) -- SUZHOU, Feb. 4, 2017 (Xinhua) -- A farmer works in a greenhouse in Caiqiao Village of Suzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 3, 2017, the day of Lichun, literally meaning the beginning of the spring. Lichun is the first of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunisolar calendar. (Xinhua/Huang Shipeng) (ry)
NAMPA
NAMPA
×
WINDHOEK, 31 January 2017- Chairperson of the National Disability Council of Namibia (NDCN) Tobias Mwaudikange pictured at a media briefing in Windhoek on Tuesday. (Photo by: Linea Dishena) NAMPA