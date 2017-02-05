The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Chiefs and activists preach support for landless

Written by Patience Smith on 05 February 2017

KEETMANSHOOP, 05 FEB (NAMPA) – The desire of San, Nama, Otjiherero and Damara ancestors for unity amongst their people was Saturday achieved when these groups stood side-by-side at a meeting for landless Namibians in Keetmanshoop.
Delivering a message on behalf of Damara King Justus //Garoëb, Namibian activist Rosa Namises said this unity should endure.
“This day the groups have come together declaring that the time of separation is over. We are rising as a united people to honour our fore ...

Committee formed for landless Namibians

KEETMANSHOOP, 05 FEB (NAMPA) – Member of Parliament and former Deputy Minister of Land Reform, Bernadus Swartbooi on Saturday introduced a movement to lead discussion and seek redress on land issues in the country.
Swartbooi presented the group of around 20 individuals from various regions to a crowd of about 2 500 people who attended the Landless Namibians Mass Meeting held at the J. S. Stephanus Stadium in Tseiblaagte, Keetmanshoop.
The introduction of the pressure group came shortly before Swartbooi inte ...

× KEETMANSHOOP, 04 February 2017 – Former Deputy Minister of Land Reform Bernadus Swartbooi (L) is greeted by Ovaherero Traditional Authority chiefs Vipuira Kapuuo (C) and Betuel Tjiundje (R) at a mass meeting held for landless Namibians in Keetmanshoop. (Photo by: Patience Smith) NAMPA

