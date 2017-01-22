The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Over 300 padestrians in road accidents

Written by Ndeshimona Ileka on 21 January 2017

WINDHOEK, 21 JAN (NAMPA) - A total of 355 pedestrian-related road traffic accidents were recorded in the period 2013 to 2015 in the Khomas Region alone, a 2016 Road Safety Audit shows.
The Audit states that accidents occurred along Windhoek’s Monte Christo road (129), Independence Avenue (97) and Mandume Ndemufayo (45). Other dangerous roads were Matshithsi (44) and Ongava streets (40).
A media statement availed to Nampa by MVA, says these are not the only streets that recorded pedestrian related road traf ...

Namibia might apply to sell ivory

Written by Etuna Shikalepo on 20 January 2017

By Etuna Shikalepo
WINDHOEK, 20 JAN (NAMPA) – Namibia has a stockpile of about 62,9 tonnes of legal and illegal ivory with a collective value of some N.dollars 341,2 million that could possibly be up for trade.
In an interview with Nampa on Tuesday, Minister of Environment and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta said this includes 26,05 tonnes of legal ivory retrieved when animals died naturally, were put down for being problematic or in trophy hunting.
The remaining 36,85 tonnes of illegal ivory were confiscated in al ...

Latest Photos


× Groot Aub, 03 January 2017 - Sofia Swartz (73), an amputee (right) who lost both her legs due to cancer during her childhood, struggles dialy to get around. Accompanied by her brother Dawid Swartz (L), she shares her story on how being a person with a disability makes life hard. (Photo by: Isabel Bento)

× Jan 21, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) shoots over Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

× Ashley Wagner performs during the ladies free skate competition at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

× Thousands attend the Women's March on Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, joining other movements across the country to stands up for women's rights. The masses marched from the Texas Capitol through the streets of downtown, returning to the Capitol grounds for speeches and entertainment. (Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

× WINDHOEK, 11 January 2017 - Friends pictured during a game of catch at Parliament Gardens which will close to the public. (Photo: Contributed)

× Co-creator Misha Green poses for a portrait to promote the series, "Underground", at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

× Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 22/1/17 Venus Williams of the U.S. puts an ice towel on her face during her Women's singles fourth round match against Germany's Mona Barthel. REUTERS/Jason Reed TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

× Mariah Bell performs during the ladies free skate competition at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
