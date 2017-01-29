The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Coetzee wins Nedbank WPP Road Cycle race

Written by Hesron Kapanga on 29 January 2017

WINDHOEK, 29 JAN (NAMPA) – Team Kia cyclist Drikus Coetzee on Sunday won the second race of the 2017 Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power (WPP) Road Cycle Series.
Coetzee won the 98 kilometre (km) race ahead of Fiffy Kashululu, who rides for team Namibia Cleaning Chemical Solutions (NCCS) and Adriaan Maartens for team Get Graphics.
The race, which is the second of the series, took place along the Brakwater service road at Karen Park, after the Elisenheim bridge turn-off.
The WPP Road Cycle series consist of six ra ...

Namibia accedes to APRM

Written by Petrus Muronga on 29 January 2017

WINDHOEK, 29 JAN (NAMPA) – Namibia has acceded to the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), making it the 36th African Union (AU) member state to do so.
President Hage Geingob signed the accession Memorandum of Understanding on Saturday.
Speaking at the APRM forum for Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Saturday, Geingob said the mechanism will play a pivotal role in enabling Africa to achieve its aspirations and the developmental goals of Agenda 2063, which aims for a global strategy ...

Latest Photos


× WINDHOEK, 27 January 2017 - President Hage Geingob (right) bidding farewell to diplomats accredited to Namibia who saw him off at the Hosea Kutako International Airport, before he departed for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the African Union (AU) Heads of State Summit. (Photo by: Joseph Nekaya) NAMPA

× (170130) -- KOTA KINABALU (MALAYSIA), Jan. 30, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tourists who have been rescued after their boat sank off Malaysia's Sabah state arrive in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, on Jan. 30, 2017. (Xinhua/Xue Fei)

× Protestors crowd the sidewalks at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport to denounce US President Donald Trump's executive order, which restricts refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries in Atlanta, Georgia on January 29, 2017 / AFP PHOTO / TAMI CHAPPELL

× Actors William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman arrive for the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Exposition Center on January 29, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN

× WINDHOEK, 29 January 2017- Cyclists that took part in the 2017 Windhoek Pedal Power Series seen in action on Sunday. (Photo by: Maqonda Ndlovu) NAMPA

× WINDHOEK, 26 January 2017 - Minister of Finance Calle Schlettwein. (Photo by: Joseph Nekaya) NAMPA

× Two Siamogale melilutra individuals, one feeding on a fresh water clam, are pictured in this artist illustration handout image obtained by Reuters January 23, 2017. Scientists have unearthed fossils of an intriguingly large otter as big as a wolf that frolicked in rivers and lakes in a lush, warm and humid wetlands region in southwestern China about 6.2 million years ago. Mauricio AntÃ³n/Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY

× WINDHOEK, 26 January 2017 - Chairman of Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) Board of Trustees, Goms Menette (L), GIPF Chief Executive Officer (CEO), David Nuyoma (M), General Manager for Human Resources and Administration, Ernest Liswaniso (R) cutting the ribbon to mark the opening of the GIPF B1 City Satellite Office Launch. (Photo by: Tina Haulyondjamba) NAMPA
