WINDHOEK, 25 January 2017 - The Khomas Regional Council held its official opening for 2017 on Wednesday. (Photo by: Joseph Nekaya) NAMPA
U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by Joseph Sellers (L) and Gary Masino (2nd L) of the Sheet Metal Workers Union and Telma Mata (R) of the Heat and Frost Insulators Allied Workers Local 24, holds a roundtable meeting with labor leaders at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
WINDHOEK,25 January 2017 - Head side collusion between a Volkswagen sedan and Toyota bakkie, which occurred at about 06h28 on Robert Mugabe and Sierre Street. (Photo: Contributed) NAMPA
Italy's Peter Fill smiles after an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill training, in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, Thursday,, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
WINDHOEK, 24 January 2017 - Chinese Ambassador Designate, Qiu Xuejun addressing guests during the Chinese New Year celebrations. (Photo by: Ndeshimona Ileka ) NAMPA
Lebanese Foreign Minister Gibran Bassil, left, welcomes EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini before their meeting at the Lebanese Foreign Ministry in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Mogherini said Thursday that it is too early to comment on reports of U.S. plans for safe zones in Syria and that the European Union "will consider plans when they come." (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
(170126) -- QUETTA, Jan. 26, 2017 (Xinhua) -- A man affected by heavy rain carries relief goods on the outskirts of southwest Pakistan' s Quetta, Jan. 26, 2017. At least 18 people were killed and several others injured in separate rain-triggered accidents in Pakistan over the last two days, local Urdu media reported Wednesday. (Xinhua/Asad) (zy)
Brazilian surfer Peterson Crisanto (R) celebrates on the podium after winning the men's final in the World Surf League SEAT Pro Netanya on January 26, 2017, in the Israeli coastal city of Netanya. / AFP PHOTO / JACK GUEZ