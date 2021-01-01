The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Festive events held to celebrate Chinese New Year in Laos

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

VIENTIANE, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Lao people and overseas Chinese here on Sunday enjoyed a festive event, featuring lion dances, firecrackers and food to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year.
The event, held by the Chinese embassy, was attended by Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong.
A 2023 Happy Chinese New Year festival and an ancient Chinese landscape painting exhibition themed Picturesque Rivers and Mountains were held on Saturday.
The celebration filled with a festive atmosphere was held at ...

 

