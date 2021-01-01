DL-AAP-BJP-CORRUPTION - AAP accuses Delhi BJP leaders Adesh Gupta, Shyam Jaju of amassing disproportionate assets

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday accused former Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and its ex-national vice president Shyam Jaju of amassing properties worth crores disproportionate to their known sources of income when the former was the mayor of the erstwhile North Delhi civic body.

Gupta, however, termed the allegations "false and politically motivated".

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the BJP should cancel the primary membership of Gupta and Jaju within two days, failing which t ...