Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Chandigarh, Jan 22 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said he is contemplating filing a defamation case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly dragging him and his son Deepender Hooda in the row over sexual harassment charges against Singh.

The former Haryana chief minister also reiterated his demand for an impartial inquiry into the allegations levelled against the head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Singh has been accused of sexually ha ...