Spain-police-tobacco-Ukraine

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Spain smashes ring exploiting Ukrainians fleeing war

Madrid, Jan 22, 2023 (AFP) - Spanish police said Sunday they had broken up a gang that operated three illegal tobacco factories employing Ukrainians who fled to escape Russia's invasion and were kept in "crammed" housing.

The operation is believed to have smuggled "large quantities" of tobacco transformed into counterfeit cigarettes that were sold across Spain and neighbouring countries, the Guardia Civil police force said in a statement.

