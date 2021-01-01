Union replace Ryerson with Croatia World Cup defender Juranovic

Contributed by NAMPA / DPA.

Berlin (dpa) - Union Berlin have signed Croatia right back Josip Juranovic from Celtic, the Bundesliga side said on Sunday.

The 27-year-old, who shone at the World Cup, replaces Julian Ryerson after the Norwegian left for Borussia Dortmund last week.

Juranovic is likely to be Union's record purchase at a reported ?8 million ($8.7 million) plus add-ons, although the amount was not publicized by the club.

The attacking defender had been at Celtic since August 2021.

dpa xxde dav mlm

