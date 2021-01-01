SC-CBI-DESHMUKH - SC to hear CBI appeal challenging Bombay HC order granting bail to ex-minister Anil Deshmukh (Eds: Adds file picture)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Monday the CBI's appeal challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices V Ramasubramanian and JB Pardiwala would consider the plea of the probe agency against the high court's bail order.

On January 20, the matter could not be heard as Solicitor General ...