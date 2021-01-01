Across China: Ice-and-snow tourism gains steam in NE China

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

CHANGCHUN, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Wang Zihao from south China's Guangdong Province couldn't hold back his excitement when he got off the train in the northeastern city of Changchun, which had just been blanketed in snow, something he had never seen before.

"It's the smell of winter," said Wang as he started his Lunar New Year vacation.

Wang was attracted to Changchun not only by the snow but the array of ice-and-snow activities.

In recent years, cities across northeast China have continuously ...