SPO-TENNIS-OPEN 2ND LD KORDA - Korda, 1998 Australian Open champ Petr's son, in 1st Slam QF; Tsitsipas advances

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Melbourne, Jan 22 (AP) This was not a smooth ride for Sebastian Korda at the Australian Open on Sunday. An early deficit against a higher-seeded opponent. Some so-so serving. An up-and-down fifth-set tiebreaker filled with mistakes by both players.

At the end -- the very end -- it was Korda, a 22-year-old American, who earned a spot in his first Grand Slam quarterfinal by taking the last trio of points to edge No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7).

"Those are the toughest points t ...