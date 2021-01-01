JLF-DULAT - Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat By Radhika Sharma

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) Kashmir has "almost totally mainstreamed", with Pakistan out of Kashmiri minds and separatism and the Hurriyat "all finished", former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief A S Dulat said on Sunday.

He maintained that there was no need to scrap Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying there was nothing left in it and it was only a "fig leaf".

Speaking at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival here, he cited Prince Harry's r ...