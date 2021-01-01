PAK-HINDU-GIRL - Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pak

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Karachi, Jan 22 (PTI) A married Hindu girl abducted from Pakistan's southern Sindh province has said she was threatened by her kidnappers to convert to Islam and raped after she refused to change her religion, the latest in a string of such atrocities committed against members of the minority community.

The girl said in a disturbing video uploaded on social media that she was raped in Samaro town in the Umarkot district and the police are yet to register a case against the suspects.

Till Sunday, ...