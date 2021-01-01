HR-R-DAY-TABLEAU - Haryana's Republic Day tableau to depict Lord Krishna's 'Virat Swaroop' form

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Chandigarh, Jan 22 (PTI) International Gita Mahotsav is the theme of Haryana's tableau for this year's Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path and will depict a large "Virat Swaroop" statue of Lord Krishna as described in the Bhagavad Gita, an official said Sunday.

Amit Agrawal, the additional principal secretary to the chief minister, said the tableau will give the message of the Bhagavad Gita and will also meticulously showcase various scenes of the Mahabharata war.

Asserting that Kurukshetra, wh ...