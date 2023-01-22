Iran-protest-women-rights-chess-Spain

'Not myself' with hijab, says exiled Iranian chess player

Madrid, Jan 22, 2023 (AFP) - An Iranian chess player who fled to Spain after she took part in an international tournament without the mandatory hijab said Sunday she is "not myself" when she wears the headscarf.

In December Sara Khadem, 25, appeared without a hijab -- which is compulsory for women under Iranian law -- at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in A ...