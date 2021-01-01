Chinese New Year celebrated in Auckland

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Lion dances, firecrackers, street foods and new year delicacies, spring festival couplets and adornments, candies and balloons have welcomed thousands of people from across New Zealand in celebrating the upcoming Chinese New Year at the 2023 Chinese New Year Festival and Market Day event in Auckland on Saturday.

The annual event, one of the largest Chinese New Year celebrations in New Zealand, was organized by the Auckland Chinese Community Centre and joined ...