Xi Jinping delivers speech at Spring Festival gathering

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council held a Spring Festival gathering at the Great Hall of the People on the morning of Jan. 20. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered a speech and extended Spring Festival greetings to the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and overseas Chinese on behalf of the CPC C ...