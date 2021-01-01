CG-TICKETS-BLACK MARKETING-ARREST - Chhattisgarh: Nine held for black marketing India-New Zealand ODI match tickets (Eds: Attaching file photo)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Raipur, Jan 21 (PTI) Police have arrested nine persons for alleged black-marketing of international cricket match tickets in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, an official said on Saturday. While four of the accused were arrested on Thursday, the remaining five were held on Friday, he said. All the nine accused, most of whom reside in Raipur, are in the age group of 21 to 33, the police official said. "A special team constituted by the Raipur police arrested the accused for allegedly illegally selling the ticket ...