OBRIEN-TWITTER-POST - TMC MP Derek O'Brien says Twitter deletes his post on BBC documentary critical of PM Modi

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) TMC MP Derek O'Brien has alleged that a tweet by him on a BBC documentary which he claimed "exposed" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stand on minorities has been deleted by Twitter.

Posting a mail from the microblogging site which said his tweet was deleted on the request of the Indian government claiming it violated laws in India, O'Brien termed it as "censorship ".

"CENSORSHIP. Twitter India HAS TAKEN DOWN MY TWEET of the #BBCDocumentary, it received lakhs of views. The ...