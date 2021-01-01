Cultural China: Year of the Rabbit: Three faces of the Chinese rabbit you may not know

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

by Xinhua Writer Yao Yuan

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Year of the Rabbit should not just conjure images of lithe, fluffy Peter Rabbits or Judy from Zootopia.

As China ushers in the Year of the Rabbit, a variety of bunnies have stormed the country's shopping malls, parks and social media platforms. Clad in golden armor, riding on ferocious tigers or holding herb-pounding pestles, some may be less recognizable for non-Chinese rabbit lovers.

On the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, whic ...