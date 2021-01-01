MP-WRESTLERS-MINISTER - Allegations are sometimes serious, but in some cases intention is 'something else': V K Singh on query about wrestlers' charges

Jabalpur, Jan 21 (PTI) Union minister V K Singh has said that sometimes the allegations levelled by some people are serious, but in some instances the intention behind the charges is "something else", which needs to be checked. The former Army chief was responding to a query on the allegations of sexual harassment made by top wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. V K Singh was in Jabalpur on Friday to attend the 'Sans ...