MP-GIRL-FATHER - MP: 11-yr-old girl jumps into well after learning about father's death

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Ashoknagar (MP), Jan 21 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl died allegedly after jumping into a well when she learnt about her father's death in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district, police said on Saturday.

The child's death was reported from Barkheda Jagir village, said Pahalwan Chouhan, assistant sub-inspector from Dehat police station.

The girl's father was taken to the district hospital on Friday morning after he complained of chest pain. However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival, said the of ...