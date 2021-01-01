Davos attendees see energy crisis as opportunity for clean energy

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- While calling for an end to the global energy crisis, participants at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 also saw the crisis as an opportunity to accelerate the world's transition toward clean energy.

Adam Tooze, director of the European Institute at Columbia University, said he believes that the transition toward cleaner and greener energy would create more connections between countries and regions, which will be part of what he called a "new cocktail ...