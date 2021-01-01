JK-SNOW - Fresh light snowfall in parts of Kashmir; Srinagar-Jammu NH closed (Eds: With pics)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Srinagar, Jan 21 (PTI) Some areas in Kashmir received intermittent light snowfall amid a decrease in minimum temperatures in most parts of the Valley, officials said on Saturday.

The bad weather also forced closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Some areas in the Kashmir Valley, especially the upper reaches, received fresh light snowfall early on Saturday, the officials said.

Pahalgam, the tourist resort town in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, recorded 13 inches of snow in the ...