Ukraine-Russia-conflict-Estonia-health FOCUS
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Estonia comes to aid of HIV-positive Ukraine refugees
By Polina Kalantar
=(Video)=
ATTENTION - Video by Raigo Pajula ///
Tallinn, Jan 21, 2023 (AFP) - When Svitlana fled war-torn Ukraine for Estonia, she not only had to contend with all the usual challenges of being a refugee, she also had her HIV treatment to worry about.
The 45-year-old, whose husband unknowingly infected her when they met, had been managing her illness for years with medication and now, in a new coun ...
Subscribe