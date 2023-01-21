Ukraine-Russia-conflict-Estonia-health FOCUS

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Estonia comes to aid of HIV-positive Ukraine refugees

By Polina Kalantar

Tallinn, Jan 21, 2023 (AFP) - When Svitlana fled war-torn Ukraine for Estonia, she not only had to contend with all the usual challenges of being a refugee, she also had her HIV treatment to worry about.

The 45-year-old, whose husband unknowingly infected her when they met, had been managing her illness for years with medication and now, in a new coun ...