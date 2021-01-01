Seasonal flu spreads across Japan as case numbers surge

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

TOKYO, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- The average number of flu patients per medical institution in Japan in the week through Sunday came to 7.37, signaling the beginning of an epidemic, a health ministry survey said.

About 5,000 medical institutions in all of Japan's 47 prefectures reported 36,388 cases of seasonal flu during the seven-day period, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases said Friday.

The nationwide per-institution figure was more than 1.5 times that of the previous week, while the ta ...