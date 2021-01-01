RJ-WEATHER - Minimum temperature dips in Rajasthan's Bikaner and Jaipur divisions

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) Districts in Rajasthan's Bikaner and Jaipur divisions witnessed a decline in minimum temperatures in the past 24 hours, a Met office spokesperson said.

Karauli was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Pilani at 3.9 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Sirohi was recorded at 4.3 degrees Celsius, Churu at 4.6 degrees, Sikar at 5 degrees, Fatehpur at 5.7 degrees and Dholpur at 6.1 degrees.

The minimum and maxim ...