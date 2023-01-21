US-Mexico-migration-environment-conservation SCENE

Arizona dismantles shipping container wall on US-Mexico border

By Gilles CLARENNE

Hereford, United States, Jan 21, 2023 (AFP) - A wall of shipping containers installed just a few months ago by the then- governor of Arizona at a $100 million cost to US taxpayers was being dismantled Friday.

Republican Doug Ducey ordered the huge line of shipping containers to be placed at the frontier betw ...