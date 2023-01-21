The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Arizona dismantles shipping container wall on US-Mexico border
By Gilles CLARENNE
Hereford, United States, Jan 21, 2023 (AFP) - A wall of shipping containers installed just a few months ago by the then- governor of Arizona at a $100 million cost to US taxpayers was being dismantled Friday.
Republican Doug Ducey ordered the huge line of shipping containers to be placed at the frontier betw ...

 

