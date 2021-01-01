Roundup: U.S. partisan standoff over debt ceiling poses risk of default, higher inflation

by Matthew Rusling

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen appeared Friday on CNN to warn of international consequences if the federal government fails to raise the debt ceiling, with both the Democrat and Republican parties in a standoff.

After her department's "extraordinary measures" are exhausted, the United States could experience a downgrading of its debt as a result of Congress failing to raise the debt ceiling, Yellen told CNN.

Earlier this week, U.S. d ...