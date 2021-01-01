KL-COURT-RAPE-SENTENCE - Man gets 8-yr jail for raping girl on pretext of marriage in Kerala

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a 29-year-old man to jail for eight years on charges of abduction and rape of a minor girl in 2013.

Fast Track Special Court judge, Aaj Sudharashan, on Friday sentenced Vattiyoorkavu resident Lal Prakash to eight years rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

According to prosecution, Prakash under the pretext of marriage, lured into the trap the 14-year-old child in 2013 and raped her at a friend's house. The girl ...