WB-MIGRATORY-BIRDS-SANCTUARY - Bird watchers raise concern over 'fewer' migratory birds in Bengal sanctuary By Someswar Boral

Santiniketan, Jan 21 (PTI) Nature enthusiasts have voiced concern as the number of migratory birds flocking to the Ballavpur Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bengal's Birbhum district has declined sharply this year.

Till 2022, the sanctuary witnessed thousands of winged guests but this year the population of the migratory birds is low, they claimed.

This wildlife sanctuary, spread over an area measuring only 2 sq km, is home to three large 'jheel' (water bodies)  Tank 1, Tank 2 and Tank 3 - which hos ...