eQ Technologic, Inc.

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

eQ Technologic Joins AWS Partner Network COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eQ Technologic, the provider of eQube®-DaaS, the powerful low/no-code data integration and analytics platform, is proud to announce it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global community of AWS Partners leveraging AWS to build innovative software solutions and services. AWS offers technical support and expertise to its Partners, along with a wider reach that allows them to ...