US-racism-police-crime

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

US first responders plead not guilty in chokehold-ketamine death of Black man

Los Angeles, Jan 21, 2023 (AFP) - Three US police officers and two paramedics on Friday pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of a young Black man who died after he was put in a chokehold and injected with ketamine.

Elijah McClain was detained by the first responders in August 2019 after law enforcement in Aurora, Colorado responded to a call about a "suspicious" Black man "acting weird" in the street and wearing a sk ...