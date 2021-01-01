JH-WITCHCRAFT - Woman killed after being branded 'witch' in Jharkhand

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Ranchi, Jul 23 (PTI) A 31-year-old woman was beaten to death by her relative for allegedly practising witchcraft in Ranchi district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Seema Devi, a resident of Sarjomdih Jamuntoli in Namkum police station area.

The accused woman identified as Baso Devi alias Basanti Devi, 35, has been arrested and police also recovered the iron rod which she used allegedly to kill Seema, police said. An FIR has been lodged against nine persons in the case.