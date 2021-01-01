The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

JH-WITCHCRAFT - Woman killed after being branded 'witch' in Jharkhand

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Ranchi, Jul 23 (PTI) A 31-year-old woman was beaten to death by her relative for allegedly practising witchcraft in Ranchi district on Saturday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Seema Devi, a resident of Sarjomdih Jamuntoli in Namkum police station area.
The accused woman identified as Baso Devi alias Basanti Devi, 35, has been arrested and police also recovered the iron rod which she used allegedly to kill Seema, police said. An FIR has been lodged against nine persons in the case.

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us