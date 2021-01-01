MP-GOVT JOBS-CM - MP: Recruitment for one lakh govt jobs to begin on Aug 15

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Bhopal, Jul 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced that the recruitment for one lakh government jobs in the state will begin from August 15.

Chouhan made the announcement while inaugurating the two-day Yuva Mahapanchayat (youth conference) here to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad.

Azad was born on July 23, 1906 at Bhavra in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur.

The recruitment process for one lakh government jobs will sta ...