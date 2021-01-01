DL-COURT-SHARJEEL - Delhi riots: Court seeks presence of jail officials on Aug 1 in case involving Sharjeel Imam

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) A Delhi court on Saturday directed Tihar jail officials to appear before it on August 1 during the hearing on the matter related to the alleged assault on former JNU student Sharjeel Imam on prison premises.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the directions after watching the CCTV footage submitted by Tihar jail authorities related to the alleged incident.

During the hearing, the judge observed that prima facie, it was not an assault. But the counsel said tha ...