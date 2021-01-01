AS-SANCTUARY-APPROVAL - Assam govt gives green signal to second wildlife sanctuary in Barak Valley By Divya Sharma

Silchar, Jul 23 (PTI) Home to a multitude of birds and mammals, Assam's Barak Valley will soon get a second wildlife sanctuary with Governor Jagdish Mukhi approving a proposal for the creation of Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Barak Valley also houses the Borail Wildlife Sanctuary.

"In exercise of the power conferred by Section 35 of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 as amended up to date, the Governor of Assam is pleased to declare its intention to constitute the area described in the Sched ...