Armenian president quits over lack of influence in 'difficult times'

Yerevan, Jan 23, 2022 (AFP) - Armenian President Armen Sarkisian on Sunday announced that he was resigning his largely ceremonial position, citing the inability of his office to influence policy during times of national crisis.

The announcement comes on the back of a period instability in the small and economically struggling ex-Soviet Caucasus nation in the wake of a war with its long-standing r ...