Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe given Netaji Award 2022

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was conferred on with the Netaji Award 2022 by Netaji Research Bureau on Sunday.

Consul General of Japan in Kolkata Nakamura Yutaka received the honour on behalf of Abe at a function at the Elgin Road residence of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki addressed the programme virtually from New Delhi.

Sugata Bose, the grand-nephew of the legendary freedom fighter and ...