Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Barty crashes Anisimova party to blast into Melbourne quarters
Melbourne, Jan 23, 2022 (AFP) - A laser-focused Ashleigh Barty dismantled American giant-killer Amanda Anisimova on Sunday to battle into an Australian Open quarter-final against Jessica Pegula.
The steely-eyed Australian world number one won 6-4, 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena to halt the charge of the unseeded American who stunned defending champion Naomi Osaka in round three.
Top-seed Barty, who is aiming t ...
