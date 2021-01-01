RAHUL-POVERTY - 4 crore people pushed into poverty in country: Rahul

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that over four crore people have been pushed into poverty in the country and that there has been development of only "Hamare Do".

"'Vikas overflow' only for 'Humare Do'! While our 4,00,00,000 brothers and sisters are pushed into poverty," he said on Twitter.

"Each of these 4,00,00,000 is a real person, not just a number. Each of these 4,00,00,000 deserved better. Each of these 4,00,00,000 is India!," Gandhi said, using ...