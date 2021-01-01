POLLS-CHARTER-FLIGHTS - COVID-19 impact: EC's ban on physical rallies hits business of charter flight operators By Deepak Patel

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Election Commission's ban on physical rallies in five poll-bound states since January 8 due to the ongoing COVID-19 wave has hit the business of charter flight operators.

Just 10-15 per cent of the 350-400 flight hours per month are election-related travel at this stage, the operators said.

"Election travel has not really picked up. It had started to pick up initially, around mid-December, but then the EC announced the ban on rallies so that completely stopped most of ...