URGENT China reports 76 virus cases, highest daily rise since January

Beijing, July 26, 2021 (AFP) - China on Monday reported 76 new coronavirus cases -- the highest daily rise since January -- including 40 domestic transmissions linked to a cluster in the eastern province of Jiangsu.

"Of the 40 domestic cases, 39 were from Jiangsu province and one from Liaoning," the national health commision said in a statement Monday, adding there had been no new deaths.

