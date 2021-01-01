White Sox expect Eloy Jimenez to return to lineup Monday

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Sunday that he expects outfielder

Eloy Jimenez to rejoin the starting lineup for Monday's game at the Kansas

City Royals.

Jimenez has yet to play this season after tearing a pectoral muscle while

making a play in the outfield during spring training, which required surgery.

By returning to the team at the end of July, Jimenez would beat his original

timetable to return from surgery by a month.

Fourth in voting for the Amer ...