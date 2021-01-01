The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

White Sox expect Eloy Jimenez to return to lineup Monday

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Sunday that he expects outfielder
Eloy Jimenez to rejoin the starting lineup for Monday's game at the Kansas
City Royals.
Jimenez has yet to play this season after tearing a pectoral muscle while
making a play in the outfield during spring training, which required surgery.
By returning to the team at the end of July, Jimenez would beat his original
timetable to return from surgery by a month.
Fourth in voting for the Amer ...

 

